FUFA Women Elite League: Kawempe claim fourth successive title

FUFA Women Elite League Playoffs
- Finals: Kawempe Muslim 1-0 Olila High
- 3rd Place Playoff: Kampala Queens 0-1 Gafford Ladies
Kawempe Muslim were crowned 2017-18 FUFA Women Elite League Champions after edging Olila High 1-0 at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on Saturday.
Midfielder Tracy Jones Akror scored the title winning goal in the 23rd minute of the game.
Juliet Nalukenge could have put the game to bed for the dominant champions but she was twice denied by the woodwork. The forward saw her effort hit the cross bar in the 71st minute while in added time, she could not finish in an empty net after rounding goalkeeper Phoebe Angeo with her shot hitting the post.
Olila’s play-maker and scorer of the goal that won the Soroti based side the semifinal tie, Norah Alupo, was kept under check through out the 90 minutes by Mariam Nakabugo.
Kawempe Muslim head coach Ayub Kalifan was cocky after his side’s triumph.
“I thank God we have made history by winning the fourth title in a row, it’s special to me and my team. I had given up to the trophy to the team that signed most of my players in the early stages of the league.
“I have used mainly young players and wasn’t expecting them to archive this. I call upon my competitors in the league not to give up, they should focus on next season,”Khalifan said as quoted by the Fufa website.
Meanwhile, Gafford Ladies defeated Kampala Queens 1-0 courtesy of Monica Namwasa’s 23rd minute strike to take 3rd place.
Kawempe XI: Juliet Adeke, Florence Naziz, Grace Aluka, Rehema Adubango, Mariam Nakabugo, Tracy Jones Akiror, Acia Nakibuka, Sharon Apon, Aisha Nantongo, Juliet Nalukenge and Anita Namatta
Olila starting XI: Phoebe Angeo, Mariam Bunyu, Mariam Amangat, Eunice Ariokot, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Magdalene Kamai, Cissy Nantongo, Sharon Achena, Siporosa Amoding, Dorcus Arakit and Norah Alupo
Awards
- Fair Play – Ajax Queens
- Golden Boot – Maureen Kinavudori (UCU) 10 Goals
- Golden Gloves – Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim)
- MVP – Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim)
All Competition Finals
- 2015: Kawempe Muslim 3-2 Buikwe She Red Stars
- 2016: Kawempe Muslim 0 (4) – 0 (2) She Corporates
- 2017: UCU Lady Cardinals 0-4 Kawempe Muslim
- 2018: Kawempe Muslim 1-0 Olila High