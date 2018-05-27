FUFA Women Elite League: Kawempe claim fourth successive title

FUFA Women Elite League Playoffs

Finals: Kawempe Muslim 1-0 Olila High

Kawempe Muslim 1-0 Olila High 3rd Place Playoff: Kampala Queens 0-1 Gafford Ladies

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kawempe Muslim were crowned 2017-18 FUFA Women Elite League Champions after edging Olila High 1-0 at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on Saturday.

Midfielder Tracy Jones Akror scored the title winning goal in the 23rd minute of the game.

Juliet Nalukenge could have put the game to bed for the dominant champions but she was twice denied by the woodwork. The forward saw her effort hit the cross bar in the 71st minute while in added time, she could not finish in an empty net after rounding goalkeeper Phoebe Angeo with her shot hitting the post.

Olila’s play-maker and scorer of the goal that won the Soroti based side the semifinal tie, Norah Alupo, was kept under check through out the 90 minutes by Mariam Nakabugo.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kawempe Muslim head coach Ayub Kalifan was cocky after his side’s triumph.

“I thank God we have made history by winning the fourth title in a row, it’s special to me and my team. I had given up to the trophy to the team that signed most of my players in the early stages of the league.

“I have used mainly young players and wasn’t expecting them to archive this. I call upon my competitors in the league not to give up, they should focus on next season,”Khalifan said as quoted by the Fufa website.

Meanwhile, Gafford Ladies defeated Kampala Queens 1-0 courtesy of Monica Namwasa’s 23rd minute strike to take 3rd place.

Kawempe XI: Juliet Adeke, Florence Naziz, Grace Aluka, Rehema Adubango, Mariam Nakabugo, Tracy Jones Akiror, Acia Nakibuka, Sharon Apon, Aisha Nantongo, Juliet Nalukenge and Anita Namatta

Olila starting XI: Phoebe Angeo, Mariam Bunyu, Mariam Amangat, Eunice Ariokot, Wilmer Nantumbwe, Magdalene Kamai, Cissy Nantongo, Sharon Achena, Siporosa Amoding, Dorcus Arakit and Norah Alupo

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Awards

Fair Play – Ajax Queens

Golden Boot – Maureen Kinavudori (UCU) 10 Goals

Golden Gloves – Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim)

MVP – Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim)

All Competition Finals