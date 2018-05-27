2018 Stanbic Uganda Cup (1st Leg, Semi-finals):

Sports Club Villa Jogoo 0-0 Vipers

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The opening semi-final Uganda Cup encounter between Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Vipers at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Sunday ended in a goal-less stalemate.

There was tension throughout this match often decimated by numerous stoppages accruing from acts of charged up rowdy fans that as early as the 15th minute prompted police to fire in the air to restore sanity.

The action though, on the field of play failed to produce any goal in normal time and a lot shall be played for in the return leg coming up in a week’s time.

In the match proper, Vipers posed the early provocations to the home team.

Left footed winger Duncan Sseninde shot wide from 25 yards with a decent attempt on target.

The Jogoos’ captain Bernard Muwanga reacted swiftly with a rare try at the opposition goal on five minutes.

Muwanga who was deployed as an anchor-man had a shot fly over the ball after great interplay involving Nicholas Kasozi and Allan Kyambadde.

FUFA Media

Under the next minute, Vipers goalkeeper Ismail Watenga reacted faster off the line to thwart Kyambadde following a good through ball from midfield sensational player Kasozi.

On the quarter mark, there were gun shots fired in the air to disperse fighting rowdy fans in the stands as calmness was restored.

There was a scary moment for the Jogoos when central defender Henry Katongole limped out following a 50-50 challenge with Erisa Ssekisambu but he recovered well on time to resume play.

Vipers’ hard tackling midfielder Tadeo Lwanga became the first player to be cautioned by FIFA Referee William Oloya after a nasty tackle onto Nicholas Kasozi.

Lwanga was later restrained from being attacked physically by the angry Villa players for the unsporting act.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Left back Yayo Lutimba had a turn and shoot attempt from 25 yards spilled by SC Villa Jogoo goalkeeper Samuel Kivumbi who started in goal ahead of the first choice Samson Kirya.

With ten minutes to the end of the first half, Sports Club Villa left back Arthur Kiggundu brought down the overlapping Vipers captain Nico Wakiro Wadada 40 yards away.

Lutimba’s resultant free-kick was well blocked by the defensive wall.

In the 37th minute, the match was halted after a section of fans seated behind the Vipers’ technical bench complained of objects being thrown into their direction.

Portuguese coach Duarte Miguel Da Costa and the rest of the Vipers’ bench raced to the field of play as the game posed for close to ten minutes.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Calmness was restored after some SC Villa players led by right back Joseph Nsubuga as well club officials pleaded with the match fans and the game resumed moments later.

Upon restart, the Jogoos had a penalty appeal turned down when Nsubuga’s delivery from the right seemed to have hit the hand of defender Halid Lwalilwa.

Moments later, Kyambadde had a shot from 20 yards miss target by inches as the home side pushed forward for the much needed break-through goal.

Seven minutes to the end of the opening stanza, Lwanga maliciously brought down Kyambadde inside the SC Villa Jogoo half and tempers charged up as players nearly fought.

Half time ended goal-less. There was drama when as players returned to the locker-rooms for the mandatory half time pep-talk and rest.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The players and officials of either side did not use the normal tunnel for fear of rowdy fans who would throw objects towards them.

Instead, they passed through the small gate via the VIP stand to the dressing rooms behind.

Vipers’ head coach Da Costa was injured on his way to the dressing rooms with chest and head injuries from the thrown objects.

Meanwhile, a big bulk of Vipers players were held up in the VIP section of the historic stadium before they returned to the playing area and rested.

Vipers captain Nico Wakiro Wadada and assistant coach Edward Golola were both seen speaking on a mobile cell phone while on the field of play.

More security personnel were deployed but restart of the second half was delayed for at least 15 minutes.

Da Costa did not return to the Venoms’ bench as he was rushed to a health dispensary meanwhile his assistant Edward Golola took over.

Junior Sembatya

Twelve minutes into the second half, SC Villa Jogoo striker George Senkaaba paved for another center forward Alex Kitata in the game’s first change.

Midfielder Brian Nkuubi came for fellow midfield Duncan Sseninde as Vipers called for their opening substitution with less than a quarter left on the clock.

Nkuubi tested goalkeeper Samuel Kivumbi with a fierce long range free-kick as the shot stopper spilled the ball for a fruit-less corner.

Kitata had a decent header off Joseph Nsubuga’s cross from the right saved by goalkeeper Watenga with less than five minutes to play.

Congolese midfielder Clovis Mbayi became the second change for the visitors when he replaced another midfielder Moses Waiswa with barely a minute to full time.

Kitata once again outstretched Watenga as SC Villa Jogoo won a corner at the death.

Goal-less the match ended ahead of the return leg slated for Wednesday, June 6th 2018.

More live bullets and tear gas canisters were fired in the air at the very end of the match to disperse the fans who had started throwing stones before total calmness was secured.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers missed the services of winger Milton Karisa due to accumulated cautions.

The Jogoos rested first choice goalie Samson Kirya through injury, left back John Adriko was suspended over accumulated yellow cards while the duo of Simon Sserunkuma and Godfrey Lwesibawa missed the game over personal issues.

Meanwhile, the first leg of the second semi final between reigning champions KCCA and Masaka based Synergy will be played on Monday, 28th at May 2018 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

FUFA Media

Team Line Ups:

Sports Club Villa Jogoo XI:

Samuel Kivumbi (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga, Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Henry Katongole, Bernard Muwanga (Captain), Mahad Yaya, Nicholas Kasozi, Martin Kizza, George Senkaaba (57’ Alex Kitata), Allan Kyambadde

Subs Not Used:

Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Vitalis Tabu, Abel Eturude, Ambrose Kirya, Yubu Bogere, Musa Mukasa

FUFA Media

Vipers Sports Club XI:

Ismail Watenga (G.K), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Captain), Yayo Lutimba, Halid Lwaliwa, Geofrey Wasswa, Bashir Asiku, Tadeo Lwanga, Erisa Ssekisambu, Moses Waiswa (89’ Clovis Mbayi), Dan Sserunkuma, Duncan Sseninde (79’ Brian Nkuubi)

Subs Not Used:

James Alitho (G.K), Pius “Muzei” Wangi, Tom Masiko, Steven “Dese” Mukwala, Shafik Bakaki