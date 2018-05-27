Kiboga Young edge Katwe United, qualifies to FUFA Big League

Promotional Final (Second Leg):

Katwe United 1-2 Kiboga Young (Aggregate score 2-2)

*Kiboga Young qualified on away goals’ rule

KAWOWO SPORTS

Buganda Region champions Kiboga Young Football Club qualified to the FUFA Big league, the second highest football division in Uganda.

The development followed a 2-1 hard fought victory during the return leg of the promotional final at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

Isaac Otto and Brian Oyuka scored the two goals that gave Felix Kawooya’s led side to the much needed victory.

Felix Ssekabunza

Both Kiboga Young’s goals were scored in the second half.

Otto broke the tip of the ice berg with the opener, a well struck goal from distance in the 65th minute.

Oyuka’s penalty then stretched the lead moments later.

Katwe United, a club owned by Makindye West Member of Parliament, Hon. Allan “Bwiino” Ssewanyana made amends with the equalizer through Nathan Okello.

The Kampala champions had drawn the first blood when they won the opening leg 1-0 away in Kiboga District.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, the head coach at Kiboga Young Football Club saluted the belief, hard work and team work element by hus charges.

We were focused and determined to win the match and qualify for the FUFA Big League. I thank the team players, management and fans for the journey moved.

Kawooya, who is also assistant coach at Ssingo Ssaza team has expressed the desire to help the club make the Uganda Premier League grade for the coming season.