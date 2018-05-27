Pepsi rewards football fans during UEFA Champions league climax at Sheraton Hotel

Crown Beverages Limited under the flag-ship brand Pepsi hosted passionate football fans at the pool side of the Sheraton Kampala Hotel in Kampala city for the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League grand finale on Saturday night.

Many braved the chilly weather conditions on the night as they eagerly awaited to catch the action live on the giant screen between England’s Liverpool and Spanish side, Real Madrid who faced off in the titanic finale played at the gigantic 70,000 plus seater Olympic National Sports Complex in the central Cherepanova Hora, Pechersk Raion of Kiev, Ukraine.

A well prepared cocktail served with tasty snacks treated the guests to a comfort zone as minutes steadily clicked towards kick off.

The MC on the night, Andrew Kabuura officially welcomed the guests with his opening introductory remarks at 8:48 PM when he also made formal introductions of the main sponsors (Pepsi), co-sponsors DSTV, special VVIP guests and the whole house at large.

Most awaited on the menu was the predict and win segment where goodies as Flat TV Screens, Ball, Jerseys, Vuvuzelas and water bottles were to be rewarded to those lucky guests on the night with the final correct score, first player and team to score as well as the half time score.

Before the main match proper kick, music Diva Winnie Nakawangi a.k.a “Nwagi” donned in an all-white skimpy dress alongside the queen dancers ironically dressed in all black thrilled the guests with a warm up session.

The “Katono Katono” singer thrilled almost everyone in attendance with her cosy vocal chords and as well, the sexy attire.

Then kicked off the high tempo game whose first half was all square with no goal to show.

Every touch on the ball, dummy, throw-in, run, shot at goal and dribble was cheered on by the Vuvuzela blowing fans.

Nwagi returned for round two of entertainment in the half time recess.

The mood was lit with Frenchman Karim Benzema’s opener for Real Madrid six minutes into the second stanza of the game.

However, it was joy short lived when Senegalese national Sadio Mane made quick amends four minutes later with the equalizer.

At this time, charged up fans were blowing the vuvuzela’s louder than an energized lion’s roar.

Super sub Gareth Bale scored a stunning overhead dipping volley for second and an incredible long range shot as Real Madrid took home the gigantic trophy.

Winners:

Thirteen fans had correctly predicted the 3-1 full time score line and now was the moment to be rewarded with goodies.

Cliff Mbange and Mike Mwesigye won 32 Inch Flat Television sets.

M. Ssekamatte smiled home with a DSTV Explorer decoder.

Kawowo Sports’ CEO Joseph Owino was among the 8 different winners of hampers.

The others included Paul Vusi, Laban Karuhanga, Peter Kakumba, Louizo Mournee, Chris Gordon and Justus Kamusiime.

Pepsi media manager, Elizabeth “Liz” Mutamuliza, a graduate from the University of Leeds with a Master of Arts in Advertising and Marketing expressed her gratitude for all the guests who graced the Champions League final at Sheraton Kampala Hotel with the Pepsi family.

This has been a great atmosphere and I thank Pepsi for hosting the guests with special mention to the co-partners DSTV to make the evening eventful

Bebe Cool a.k.a Big Size Munene crowned the night with an energetic and enticing performance as the guests wined with the different liquor types available till late in the night.

Each of the guests at least retired home with a Pepsi Hamper pack as they left singing along the Pepsi slogan: “Live For Now: Love It, Live It“