Uganda falls to Kenya in Africa Women’s 7s final

- Africa Women’s 7s Final
- Kenya 29-7 Uganda (Try: Grace Auma, Conversion: Charlotte Mudoola)
After playing second fiddle to South Africa for the last four years, Kenya took advantage of their absence to finally claim the Africa Women’s 7s title after defeating Uganda 29-7 in the final played at the National Stadium in Gaberone, Botswana on Sunday, May 27.
The Ugandans were in sixes and sevens in the opening seven minutes as Kevin Mwema Wambua’s side opened a 22-0 lead by halftime that to a couple of tries from both Michele Omondi and Janet Akello.
After the break, Uganda started their chase back into the game and Grace Auma’s try that was converted by Charlotte Mudoola restored some hope.
However, the Lionesses finished buried the game with just second on the clock.
2018 Africa Women’s 7s Results
Day 1 | Saturday, May 26
- Madagascar 40-00 Senegal
- Kenya 41-00 Senegal
- Kenya 42-00 Madagascar
- Uganda 20-07 Zimbabwe (Tries: Juliet Nandawula x2, Immaculate Mufuwa and Emmanuela Oroma)
- Tunisia 31-07 Zimbabwe
- Tunisia 10-10 Uganda (Tries: Peace Wokorach and Emilly Lekuru)
- Morocco 22-26 Zambia
- Botswana 15-10 Mauritius
- Botswana 05-05 Zambia
- Morocco 24-05 Mauritius
Day 2 | Sunday, May 27
Quarters
- Kenya 42-05 Zambia
- Tunisia 36-00 Botswana
- Uganda 12-05 Senegal (Tries: Emily Lekuru and Emmanuella Oroma | Conversion: Juliet Nandawula)
- Madagascar 24-05 Zimbabwe
Semifinals
- Kenya 27-00 Madagascar
- Uganda 10-05 Tunisia (Tries: Emily Lekuru and Aisha Nabulime)
Ranking Semifinals
- Zambia 15-17 Zimbabwe
- Botswana 10-22 Senegal
Classification
- 9th Place: Morocco 22-05 Mauritius
- 7th Place: Botswana 12-05 Zambia
- 5th Place: Zimbabwe 19-05 Senegal
- 3rd Place: Tunisia 22-07 Madagascar