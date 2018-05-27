Uganda falls to Kenya in Africa Women’s 7s final

Africa Women’s 7s Final

Kenya 29-7 Uganda (Try: Grace Auma, Conversion: Charlotte Mudoola)

Kenya Rugby Union

After playing second fiddle to South Africa for the last four years, Kenya took advantage of their absence to finally claim the Africa Women’s 7s title after defeating Uganda 29-7 in the final played at the National Stadium in Gaberone, Botswana on Sunday, May 27.

The Ugandans were in sixes and sevens in the opening seven minutes as Kevin Mwema Wambua’s side opened a 22-0 lead by halftime that to a couple of tries from both Michele Omondi and Janet Akello.

After the break, Uganda started their chase back into the game and Grace Auma’s try that was converted by Charlotte Mudoola restored some hope.

However, the Lionesses finished buried the game with just second on the clock.

2018 Africa Women’s 7s Results

Day 1 | Saturday, May 26

Madagascar 40-00 Senegal

Kenya 41-00 Senegal

Kenya 42-00 Madagascar

Uganda 20-07 Zimbabwe (Tries: Juliet Nandawula x2, Immaculate Mufuwa and Emmanuela Oroma)

(Tries: Juliet Nandawula x2, Immaculate Mufuwa and Emmanuela Oroma) Tunisia 31-07 Zimbabwe

Tunisia 10-10 Uganda (Tries: Peace Wokorach and Emilly Lekuru)

(Tries: Peace Wokorach and Emilly Lekuru) Morocco 22-26 Zambia

Botswana 15-10 Mauritius

Botswana 05-05 Zambia

Morocco 24-05 Mauritius

Day 2 | Sunday, May 27

Quarters

Kenya 42-05 Zambia

Tunisia 36-00 Botswana

Uganda 12-05 Senegal (Tries: Emily Lekuru and Emmanuella Oroma | Conversion: Juliet Nandawula)

(Tries: Emily Lekuru and Emmanuella Oroma | Conversion: Juliet Nandawula) Madagascar 24-05 Zimbabwe

Semifinals

Kenya 27-00 Madagascar

Uganda 10-05 Tunisia (Tries: Emily Lekuru and Aisha Nabulime)

Ranking Semifinals

Zambia 15-17 Zimbabwe

Botswana 10-22 Senegal

Classification