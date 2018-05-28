© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Wasswa Bbosa has criticized SC Villa fans for their behavior in the goalless draw with Vipers in the first leg of the Uganda Cup.

A section of Jogoos fans pelted stones in the opposite stand and at the Vipers bench forcing the game to half for seven minutes and also hit Miguel Da Costa at half time before the Portuguese was rushed to hospital.

They also made sure Vipers didn’t access the change rooms at half time and there was a delay to the start of the second half as the visitors pondered another move.

“SC Villa fans behave like they don’t love their club,” said Bbosa. “They are like they don’t support Villa but another team,” he added.

“How can you start throwing stones to have the game abandoned? They behave like they don’t know what they want and need to be educated.

Bbosa who has been a victim of hooliganism from the same fans couldn’t imagine seeing the Jogoos beat his counterpart Da Costa.

“They have stoned me before and what has happened to my fellow coach is bad. What I have witnessed is maybe these fans come with another agenda not to support football.

The former Express tactician faced the wrath of SC Villa fans a couple days after joining the club after they discovered he was meant to take over from Shafik Bisaso.