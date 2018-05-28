Crews geared up for Fort Portal rally

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Another intense battle is highly anticipated as the season heads into the midway point with Fort Portal rally due this weekend.

Over 40 crews will be out for championship points in a bid to consolidate their NRC positions.

The event will start on Saturday, June 2 with a 4.2kilometre Super Special Stage at Boma grounds.

Four stages; all repeated once will be the feature of the final day as crews seal the total competitive distance of 144.18kilometres.

Fort Portal rally is expected to spot out the actual title contenders as the series heads into the last quarter.

Jas Mangat currently leads the championship with 200 points; 39 points clear of second placed Unisan Bakunda while the reigning NRC champion is in third with 140 points.

All the title hopefuls will be keen to close the gap on the leaders hence initiating a tight battle for the Fort Portal rally glory.

Africa Rally Archives

The Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) and Clubman Rally Championship(CRC) will stage their own battle for points.

Edwin Kalule currently leads the 2WD class with 52 points while Godfrey Nsereko tops the CRC category with 40points after three rounds.