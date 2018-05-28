KCCA builds early advantage against Synergy | Uganda Cup

Uganda Cup 2018 (1st Leg, Second Semi-final):

Synergy 0-1 KCCA

Stanbic Bank

It is advantage Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club ahead of the return leg for the semi-finals in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at Lugogo in Kampala.

The reigning knock out cup champions have built an early advantage with a 1-0 win against third division outfit Synergy in the opening leg second semi-final played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium in a rare Monday football fixture.

The visitors took the lead through striker Patrick Henry Kaddu’s 21st minute strike who beat goalkeeper Peter Lubega.

The former Kira Young and Maroons center forward finished off with his weaker left foot after a delivery from midfielder Eric Senjobe before dancing off with his customary celebration.

Three minutes later, Senjobe was cautioned for unsporting conduct.

Efforts by Synergy to make amends hit a dead as Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Mbido Kalaga and the hard working Oscar Agaba were all closed door on numerous goal scoring opportunities created.

Old Kampala S.S captain Steven Sserwadda was introduced for KCCA ten minutes into the second half, taking over Solomon Okwalinga’s place.

Okwalinga was facing his former club he once served with passion and true allegiance.

Isaac Kirabira took over Ibrahim Sadam Juma’s place on the hour mark for KCCA’s second change on the evening.

The visitors were denied a second goal where Derrick Paul Nsibambi’s effort was canceled for off-side after Sserwadda’s telling delivery.

The two clubs will face again in the return leg next week at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

The other semi final between Vipers and Sports Club Villa Jogoo will also be played at St Mary’s Kitende.

KCCA seeks for their 7th Uganda Cup glory having won the previous edition last season when they overcame Paidha Black Angels 2-0 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

The final will be played in June and hosted in Kumi Municipality.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a direct ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation cup.

KCCA XI:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Denis Okot Oola (Captain), Fillbert Obenchan, Peter “Machette” Magambo, Eric Senjobe, Lawrence Bukenya, Sadam Ibrahim Juma (61’ Isaac Kirabira), Solomon Okwalinga (55’ Steven Sserwadda), Allan Okello, Patrick Kaddu, Derrick Paul Nsibambi

Subs Not Used:

Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Paul Musamali, Ibrahim Wanamaanah