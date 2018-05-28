Mayanja eyeing perfect drive in Fort Portal

After suffering a series of misfortunes in the previous three rounds, Omar Mayanja is in a quest to revamp his performance with the weekend’s Fort Portal rally.

Along with his co-driver Hussein Mukuye; the crew was unable to complete the opening round in Mbarara and have had the same mechanical issue frustrate their charge in Masaka and Jinja rally. Their Mitsubishi EvoX caught fire in both previous events.

“We have been unlucky in the first half of the season. We have had some lapses in the preparations. But it’s not for lack of trying as my car is worked on thoroughly in the four weeks break.

“Despite the problems, we have shown good performance and I am confident that the rest of the season will go well,” says Mayanja.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

To consolidate his contention this year, Mayanja aims to re-position himself with a strong performance in Fort Portal.

The crew managed a third place finish last year.

“I want good results. Despite the problems, we finished in Masaka and Jinja. I know that without problems a podium is a must. So in the remaining events, I want four podiums and a Pearl win,” he asserted.

“Fort Portal roads this time are not to our fast and flowing style. So we just have to hang in there, stay out of trouble and we should secure a podium,” he added.

The Shell sponsored crew has only 20 points from the previous three rounds. Only a top finish would arouse their season ambitions.