© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers won their third league title in history on Friday after win over UPDF at Kitende.

The win on the day coincided with KCCA’s 2-2 draw away to Police but it didn’t matter as Miguel Da Costa’s charges had done their jobs to send the army side down.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga cites reasons why the Kitende based side won the league and none else.

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The campaign was the first full one for the Vipers at S. Mary’s Kitende and they made home advantage count.

Out of the possible 45 points, Vipers have only lost 7 points at home (2 draws and one loss) and have won a record 9 successive games at their Fortress, more than any other side.

In addition, they haven’t failed to score in any of the 15 home games this season.

Strong and passionate fan base

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The stadium coincided with a passionate fan base that pushed the team from the first minute till the final whistle.

Without doubt, Vipers hold the record for the biggest number of attendances for home games and their unwavering support never left opponents the same.

Taddeo Lwanga and Tom Masiko signings

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

At the start of the season, Vipers signed midfielders Taddeo Lwanga and Tom Masiko from SC Villa and KCCA respectively.

By so doing, they weakened their rivals for the title by strengthening their side.

Lwanga has been a pillar on the pitch and in the dressing room while Masiko’s three goals have brought no less than 9 points for the Venoms.

His winner against rivals Jogoos as well as the scorcher against Bright Stars confirms the argument.

Squad Depth

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

For every position, Vipers has at least two players on equal footing. Even when there was loss of form or injury to a particular player, the one that came in equally did the job.

Imagine a season where Dan Birikwalira, Ismail Watenga and Halid Lwaliwa didn’t feature regularly due to injuries but not much was felt.

Return of Asiku

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Arguably the league’s most stylish centre back. Bashir Asiku rejoined the club in January after going AWOL and he made a great impact partnering with Geoffrey Wasswa at the heart of defence.

It was a solution to the backline that leaked in goals at will in the first round and if only he played the entire season, he would have a shout at the MVP accolade.

Daniel ‘Mzee’ Sserunkuma

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The goal machine proved arguably the best signing of the January window.

Sserunkuma has netted 11 goals in 15 matches for the Venoms and formed a trio alongside Erisa Sekisambu and Milton Karisa that terrorized all defences.

Eddie Butindo

Vipers Media

One of the unfortunate secret reasons for a poor show in the first round was bickering.

There were reports that the technical staff and dressing room was divided but when veteran Eddie Butindo joined, he bridged the gap well and all effort pointed in one direction.