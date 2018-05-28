Reigning champions KCCA seek early advantage against an unpredictable Synergy | Uganda Cup

2018 Stanbic Uganda Cup (2nd Semi-final, 1st Leg):

Monday, 28th May:

Synergy Vs KCCA

*At Masaka Recreational Stadium, Masaka (4:00 PM)

Although they were relegated from the FUFA Big league, Synergy continued with the amazing run in the knock out Stanbic Uganda Cup, reaching the semi-finals.

Pitted against the reigning champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is a tall order for a non-top flight entity.

But, Synergy’s head coach Brian Ssenyondo believes the game is more or less the same like they have had.

We are ready to host KCCA who are the champions in this tournament. We shall give our best because we are not intimidated by the big name status for KCCA.

To advance for the semi-finals, Synergy ejected a former top flight club, Proline 1-0 in the quarter final duel played at Kitovu play ground.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe scored the sole strike for Synergy.

Meanwhile, KCCA eliminated Hoima based Kitara 1-0 away during the quarter final duel (striker Muhammed Shaban headed home the lone strike after 9 minutes).

Amidst their busy schedule, KCCA remains favourite in this first leg and are primed to make the finals against all odds.

The Uganda Cup champions will miss the services of defender Timothy Awany, striker Muhammed Shaban and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

The trio left departed for Niger with the Uganda Cranes contingent ahead of two international friendly matches in the West African country of Niger.

In Lukwago’s absence Jamil Maliyamungu, slightly injured Tom Ikara and academy goalkeeper Ali Mwerusi are the picks in the goal posts.

Fillbert Obenchan, Habibu Kavuma, Mustafa Kizza will be key pillars in the KCCA backline.

Isaac Kirabira, Solomon Okwalinga and Lawrence Bukenya are the two available anchor-men with a wide variety of offensive midfielders in Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Julius Poloto, Allan Okello, Paul Mucureezi to feed the center forwards Derrick Nsibambi and Patrick Kaddu.

If fielded for the game, Okwalinga will be facing his former pay masters for the very first time.

The return leg will take place this Thursday at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Meanwhile, the opening leg of the first semi final between Sports Club Villa and Vipers ended in a goal-less stalemate at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium amidst violence.