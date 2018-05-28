International Friendly Matches

Wednesday, 30th May 2018

Uganda Vs Central African Republic (CAR) – Stade General Seyni Kountche

Saturday, 2nd June 2018

Niger Vs Uganda – Stade General Seyni Kountche

On form Sports Club Villa Jogoo midfielder Allan Kyambadde was a last minute call up to the Uganda Cranes team that departed on Monday morning for Niger ahead of a three nation invitational tourney.

Kyambadde who had a decent day at office in the goal-less draw with Vipers during the Uganda Cup first semifinal leg at Wankulukuku on Sunday made the traveling team at the expense of Gor Mahia’s left back Godfrey Walusimbi who requested to be left out of the team citing a busy club schedule.

Uganda Cranes departed for Niamey, Niger on Monday morning (3:00 a.m) aboard Ethiopian Airlines on flight ET 337 via Addis Ababa and Casablanca, Morocco.

The CECAFA giants play Central African Republic on Wednesday, 30th May 2018 at the Stade General Seyni Kountche arena before engaging the hosts, Niger on Saturday 2nd June.

The opening game will be plyed on Sunday between Niger and Central African Republic ended in a stalemate with a total of six goals scored.

Team captain and first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango as well as Tanzanian based striker Emmanuel Okwi will connect with the rest of the teammates in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, Yoevil Town towering defender Bevis Mugabi, Yunus Sentamu, Moses Opondo and Edrisa Lubega will join the team in Niger.