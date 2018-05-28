Striker Muwawu lauds Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach, chairperson Nyago

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Robust and diligent Kirinya-Jinja S.S FC center forward Faizal Muwawu has appreciated the club chairperson Diana Nyago as well as the head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula.

In an appreciation message, the center forward, who has been among the new players in the Uganda Premier League for the 2017/18 season sings special praise of the Kirinya-Jinja S.S chairperson Nyago and head coach Ayiekoh.

It has been a wonderful season and our president madam Diana Nyago. I would like to thank her the way she has been treating us (the players). Have a blessed off-season in this Ramadhan season.

In the same vein, the hard working striker who contributed six goals to Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ thirty seasonal tally has praised coach Ayiekoh who signed him from Mbarara side Nyamitybora Football Club.

I would like to thank coach Charles Ayiekoh for the love and trust pas well as the confidence he vested in me in my first season since I had never played top flight football in my life. I have really appreciated and praying to Allah in this month of Ramahan so that you receive what you want. Also the assistant coach Hassan Zungu and Hannington Kalyesubula also take the credit.

He netted crucial goals for Kirinya-Jinja S.S against Soana, Bright Stars (home and way), Maroons, Masavu and in the famous Jinja derby.

His partnership with Musa Esenu and Fred Amaku was enviable and left many opposition clubs cursing.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S FC finished the 2017/17 season in the 5th place with 43 points behind champions Vipers, KCCA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Onduparaka.