Football

Striker Muwawu lauds Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach, chairperson Nyago

ago
by David Isabirye
© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Faizal Muwawu (middle) in against when Kirinya-Jinja S.S visited Police FC at Namboole Stadium

Robust and diligent Kirinya-Jinja S.S FC center forward Faizal Muwawu has appreciated the club chairperson Diana Nyago as well as the head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula.

In an appreciation message, the center forward, who has been among the new players in the Uganda Premier League for the 2017/18 season sings special praise of the Kirinya-Jinja S.S chairperson Nyago and head coach Ayiekoh.

It has been a wonderful season and our president madam Diana Nyago. I would like to thank her the way she has been treating us (the players). Have a blessed off-season in this Ramadhan season.

KAWOWO SPORTS
Kirinya-Jinja S.S director Diana Hope Nyago (left) hands over a club jersey and ball to Ayeikho as the CEO Ahmed Kongola looks on

In the same vein, the hard working striker who contributed six goals to Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ thirty seasonal tally has praised coach Ayiekoh who signed him from Mbarara side Nyamitybora Football Club.

I would like to thank coach Charles Ayiekoh for the love and trust pas well as the confidence he vested in me in my first season since I had never played top flight football in my life. I have really appreciated and praying to Allah in this month of Ramahan so that you receive what you want. Also the assistant coach Hassan Zungu and Hannington Kalyesubula also take the credit.

Muwawu has been among the Uganda Premier League debutants for the 2017/18 season, scoring six goals to his name.

He netted crucial goals for Kirinya-Jinja S.S against Soana, Bright Stars (home and way), Maroons, Masavu and in the famous Jinja derby.

David Isabirye
Faizal Muwawu races to the ball ahead of Masavu’s Nicodemus Ikesit at Bugonga. Muwawu scored against Masavu
KAWOWO SPORTS
Hardworking center forward Faizal Muwawu

His partnership with Musa Esenu and Fred Amaku was enviable and left many opposition clubs cursing.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S FC finished the 2017/17 season in the 5th place with 43 points behind champions Vipers, KCCA, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Onduparaka.

