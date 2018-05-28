Team Sebuguzi hopes to break Fort Portal jinx

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange will not let the events from the previous Fort Portal rallies come back to haunt them.

This weekend, the Shell sponsored crew heads to Fort Portal for the fourth round of the National Rally Championship series eager to get the monkey off their back..

The crew has registered back-to-back DNFs over the last two years.

“It is not a very encouraging kind of history. In 2016, it was at the very end when we rolled then last year, at the beginning of the rally, where we got a mechanical problem.

“But we are hoping for a change of fortune this year,” said co-driver Leon Ssenyange.

The team has not yet had the best of the seasons; with only one finish in three events.

Mechanical problems ruled him out of both Mbarara and Jinja Rally; fourth place overall in Masaka has been the team’s best placing so far.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

With only 50 points in hand, the crew believes they can bounce back to fight for this year’s title.

“It is still early days at least. Four more rounds to go. Much can happen,” added Ssenyange.

The team is likely to start in ninth place in the weekend’s Fort Portal Rally.