Wadada: This squad is better than the previous title winning sides

Nicholas Wadada reckons the current Vipers title winning squad is better than the previous championship winning sides.

Wadada captained the side just like he did in 2014/15 and he speaks with best knowledge about the two teams.

“Yes. I think certainly this is better than the rest,” said Wadada when asked to compare the previous title winning squad. “We didn’t have so many players who could perform and score goals,” he added.

True to Wadada’s assertion, Farouk Miya was the main goal scorer for the 2015 winners but the current team has Dan Sserunkuma, Erisa Sekisambu, Milton Karisa and midfielders like Moses Waiswa and Tom Masiko that have chipped in with goals.

The long serving right back also pointed at the number of comebacks the team has made enroute to winning the championship.

This team never gives up. Even when we went down, we believed and that is a character of a top quality side.

Vipers earned points from losing sides in games against Bright Stars, KCCA, and UPDF among others while won the most games in the 90+ minutes.

The Venoms are also in line for a maiden double as they are still in the semi-finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.