2018 Uganda Commonwealth Medallists pocket Shs 100M cash

All the five Ugandan sportsmen who won medals at the 2018 Commonwealth games in Australia have been rewarded with a total kitty of Shs. 100M (cash) by the National Council of Sports (NCS) on Tuesday.

Double gold medal winner Joshua Cheptegei (5000 and 10,000 metres races), female gold medallist Stellah Chesang (10,000 metres), silver medal winner Solomon Mutai Munyo (10,000 metres) as well as the bronze duo of Mercyline Chelengat (10,000 metres) and Juma Miiro (Light Fly) were all rewarded for their sweat.

This was during a function held at the Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala.

Cheptegei pocketed a lion’s share of the money with Shs. 50M.

Chesang was rewarded with Shs. 20M, Mutai got Shs. 15M as the bronze medalists Chelengat and Miiro each got Shs. 7.5M.

NCS chairman Bosco Onyik accompanied by the board members and three of the federation heads (Boxing, Athletics and Basketball) handed over the money to the athletes.

Onyik described the rewarding moment as a new chapter in the history of sports in Uganda;

The act of rewarding sportsmen by the National Council of Sports in Uganda has opened a new chapter. This is in recognition of those who have done well to carry the national flag while on duty.

Onyik also praised the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his open interest in the development of sports in Uganda.

He also singled out the sports minster, Janet Museveni, state sports minister Charles Bakabulindi, NCS members and staff, UOC president William Blick and his working team, the national organizing committee, UAF, UBF, media, players as well as all managers of teams.

Onyik also hinted on NCS’ initiative of further developing sports in the country;

We are eyeing the improvement of sports facilities in Uganda. Also, NCS tripled the budget to national sports federations.

Speaking on behalf of the winners, Cheptegei appreciated National Council of Sports (NCS) for the initiative of rewarding athletes who have excelled.

We are proud and happy by National Council of Sports (NCS) for this offer. We shall continue to perform well and improve on fitness levels. We also ask God to continue giving us favour.

Acting secretary general Bernard Patrick Ogwel, Zubair Ggaliwango, David Semakula Katende are some of the other NCS officials who attended the brief ceremony.

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) President Dominic Otuchet, Boxing federation boss Moses Muhangi and boxing head Ambrose Tashobya also attended.

The athletes were later treated to a luncheon at Café Javas, Kamwokya.

