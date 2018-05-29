Avengers stop Tornado winning run streak, ACC make light work of Nile in Jinja

Entebbe Oval

Avengers CC 178/10 Umer Waseem 33(61) in 47.1 overs beat Tornado CC 136/10 Ashraf Ssenkubuge 21(41), Brian Adriko 18(42) in 30 overs by 42 runs

M.O.M: Ashish Pandya

Jinja Oval

Nile CC 56/10 in 15.2 overs lost to Africa CC 57/0 Dan Batuwa 36(24)N.O, Brian Kiiza 7(9) N.O in 5.4 overs by 10 wickets

M.O.M: Dan Batuwa

Tornado were sitting comfortably on top of the Division 2 table after winning games in a row and were outright favourites in their match-up with Avengers who had only one win from three games.

In our preview, we mentioned that if Avengers can deal with the pace attack of Tornado that would give them a chance to put up a decent total to test the fragile Tornado batting line up.

Avengers indeed won the toss and posted a competitive 178 all out with Umer Waseem contributing a team high 38. Trevor Bukenya (3/27) and Brian Adriko (3/23) were the pick of the bowlers for Tornado.

Tornado never got going in the chase losing wickets in clusters and were eventually bundled out for 138 giving Avengers a 41 run win.

The win for Avengers is their second of the season and ensures they stay with the top sides. The win also helps other teams that are in the race for promotion as it blows the title race wide open because a Tornado win would have meant they stretch their lead at the top of the table with four wins out of their four games so far.

In Jinja, ACC barely broke any sweat in completing a 10 wicket win over Nile.

Nile was bowled out for a miserly 56 with ACC knocking off the deficit in 5.4 overs. The game was done in just 20 overs out of the scheduled 100 overs.

ACC leap frog Tornado to back to the top of the table as they look to be one of the two teams to gain promotion to the top flight next season.

It’s been a while since ACC got back into the fray for Division one, coming close on several occasions. Their results so far show that they are primed for promotion on their 10th try.