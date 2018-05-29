Ceylon Lions get off the mark with victory against Kutchi Tigers

Kutchi Tigers 166 for 9 in 50 overs (Ankesh Vekariya 30* (25), Juma Miyaji 3-27 in 10) lost to Ceylon Lions 167 for 3 in 31.5 overs (Simon Ssesazi 90* (95), Narinder Singh 35 (52), Alpesh Hirani 2-15 in 5) by 7 wickets

Man Of Match: Simon Ssesazi (90 runs not out off 95 balls & 1 catch)

Given the quality of talent in the side, Ceylon Lions certainly never deserved being second from bottom on the the Division One log.

They had lost three of their opening games with the loss to KICC mainly board influenced because they failed to comply with some registration rules.

A side with the national team players Simon Ssesazi, Arnold Otwani, Jonathan Ssebanja needed to do more if they were to have a chance at finishing atleast among the top 4 sides.

Ceylon Lions needed to win so bad on Sunday to be able to keep up with the top of the pack rather than scrap it out at the bottom.

Simon Ssesazi was in his element as he scored a match winning half century for the Ceylon Lions, his second on the trot. After a tough debut ICC tournament with the Cricket Cranes in Malaysia, he is finding form again playing in the local league.

A combined team effort had propelled the Tigers to 166 for 9 in their 50 overs, with the young Miyagi Juma picking up three wickets for a mere 27 runs in 10 overs.

Sessazi then anchored the Ceylon Lions chase with an unbeaten 90 off 95 balls and he got a willing partner in Narinder Singer (35).

The first win for the Lions gives them a fighting chance, with the teams ahead them not so far off apart from defending champions Aziz Damani which is the only unbeaten side.