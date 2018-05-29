© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

When he waved to the fans after he was substituted late in the second half against UPDF, not many knew what Erisa Sekisambu meant.

The striker has come out to reveal his time at the three times champions will be over at the end of the current campaign.

Sekisambu who joined the Venoms from SC Villa three years ago will most likely play his last home game for the team against his former bosses in the Uganda Cup next week.

“I don’t think I will be Vipers next season,” Sekisambu revealed on NTV Press Box. “I think i have given Ugandan football enough of my effort and it is time for me to go and face new challenges,” he added an insight that he may be headed for a challenge beyond borders.

The forward who has played at Express, SC Villa and URA has been a force to reckon with at the Kitende based side since he joined scoring crucial goals.

Competitive season

Away from the exit plans, Sekisambu also talked about a season which saw the title race as well as the relegation fight decided on the final day.

This league has been the most competitive league I have ever played in, we have enjoyed it as players.

Vipers made slow start to the season and many wrote them off halfway the campaign but went on rampage in the second round to beat rivals to the crown.

The forward attributes the slow start to lack of cohesion in the team that was later solved as the campaign went on.

We didn’t start the league on a good note, we had a bit of “combination” problem, but later in the second round we had studied each other and win games.

Praise for Da Costa

A couple of months after joining the club, Jorge Duarte Da Costa described his squad as the ‘Best in the World’ and Sekisambu reciprocates by offering equal praises for the Portuguese.

“We have the best coach in the world; he is always like a father,” Sekisambu sang praises. “He keeps encouraging us to be free and do our thing without any pressure,” he adds before revealing how uncertainties surrounding the Portuguese future in December were solved by ‘players’.

When he was facing uncertainty at the club, us as senior players had a meeting and accepted that we had to sacrifice a little more for him because he is a good coach.

Season Turning Point

Vipers were six behind SC Villa when the two sides met in Masaka but the Venoms win meant they trimmed gap to three with a game in hand.

The two time Uganda Cup MVP thinks the win at Masaka was the turning point in their road to claim the championship.

“We knew it in our mind that if we had lost to Villa in Masaka, we would be out of the race for the title league,” he lamented.

The win we got in Masaka against Villa was more of the turnaround point for us, that away win was big. Everyone thought we were going to slip.

Meanwhile, his next destination remains unknown but reports already link him with a move to Zambia and South Africa.

The forward has won two league titles and three Uganda Cup medals.