Gawaya relishes battle in 2WD title chase

Timothy Gawaya’s rally career took a greater shift this season.

The 2WD contender managed to finish a rally; the Mbarara Rally this year. It was the first time he’d complete an event in three years.

“My maiden rally finish really took long to come. I was always optimistic in every event only to drop out again and again.

“I would blame my misfortunes on the poor mechanics who were over modifying the car. It was the cause of all those breakdowns. I had to change everything,” explained Gawaya.

A change in the car; from Golf VW to a Seat Ibiza and finally a Toyota Starlet rescued Gawaya from his series of misfortunes.

Gawaya has so far finished all the three NRC events this year with a Toyota Starlet.

“The Starlet is really light and fast just like the new trend of modern rally cars which are lighter. We have really been lucky with it this year finishing consistently,” he added.

He is currently second in the 2WD category with 37 points; 15 points behind leader Edwin Kalule.

With the currently run of form, Gawaya is now focusing on going all out for his maiden Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) title this year.

“I am now aspiring to be the 2018 2WD champion. This is already on course.

“My strategy will be a slow approach into the event but keeping myself on the leadership pack. Then I will pick up the pace towards the end. I am going for a win in Fort Portal,” he asserted.