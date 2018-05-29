Facebook

Katwe United have filed a petition against new Fufa Big League entrants Kiboga Young over use of an ineligible player.

The petition comes a day after Kiboga Young qualified for the country’s second tier at the expense of Katwe United following a 2-2 aggregate victory.

Kiboga Young won 2-1 against Katwe United on Sunday at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo to qualify for the Fufa Big League but the Kampala Regional side allege that they fielded an ineligible player; Samson Kigozi who donned shirt 8.

Katwe United Media

According to the letter addressed to the Fufa Competitions Committee, Katwe United says Kigozi has spent the season featuring for Nakawa Division Club Namataba Riifo under license number 960511021 which is contrary to Fufa rules.

‘With great concern to you our petition against Kiboga Young against Fielding an ineligible player Mr. KIGOZI SAMSON (shirt 8) who has been a player at Nakawa 4th Division Club season 2017/18 at NAMATABA RIIFO registered under license number 960511021 ……,” read part of the letter dated May 28 and signed by club Chairman Allan Ssewanyana.

Katwe United Media

If what is reported is true, Kiboga Young stands to lose the game by forfeiture as per Fufa Competitions Rule on Player Registration, 19.11 E which states that ‘Any club that fields an ineligible player shall lose the match by forfeiture to the opposing team’.

We wait to see how the ruling will be but as usual, we shall keep you posted.