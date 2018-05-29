Midfielder Solomon Walusimbi grateful upon successful completion of UPL debut season

Maroons Football Club midfielder Solomon Walusimbi, 18, is excited upon having completed his full debut season in the Uganda Premier League.

Walusimbi was among the several youngsters in the league who featured for the very first time in the top tier division.

He sings special praise of the Maroons technical wing, teammates, fans, friends as well as the family members who supported him in the best way possible.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, the Maroons shirt 17 player who scored five goals in 24 league matches is grateful for the feat;

It has been an incredible season for me and my teammates. Scoring five goals was also a bonus for me. At the same time, there were testing moments for me especially when I got injured and missed the opening matches.

Slow start:

After he was released by KCCA FC at the very start of the season, the intelligent midfielder endured a month on the sidelines with a troublesome groin injury.

He thus missed five of the starting matches for Maroons before he swung into action scoring against Masavu, Vipers (home and away), Police and Soana.

It was a tempting and painful time as well when I missed the club’s first five games of the first round through injury. I did not lose hope though. I continued with the rehabilitation process and had the faith that I would bounce back in fashion and yes I did.

The 2017/18 FUFA Big league MVP scored his first ever goal in the top flight against Masavu at the Fisheries Training Institute play ground in Bugonga.

The beautiful headed strike against Police at Mandela National Stadium will forever stand to be remembered.

He anticipates a much easier upcoming season after experiencing first hand the demands of a competitive league;

Now that I am used to the demands and expectations in the Uganda Premier League, I expect a much easier time next season. I know what to expect in training and how to handle the matches as well as the pressure.

At Maroons, Walusimbi joined several other players who marked their debut season as William Kibi, Pius Akena, Julius Kizito, 2017 Copa tournament top scorer Abdallah Ssenyonga and MVP Ivan Wani.

The Prisons run side coached by Asaph Mwebaze ended the season on a strong footing, finishing in the 10th place (with 37 points) behind winners Vipers, KCCA, SC Villa Jogoo, Onduparaka and Kirinya-Jinja S.S.

Maroons also registered the most draws (18) in the entire league and were christened as the “draw specialists”.