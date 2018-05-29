© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Barely a month after throwing in the towel at URA, Paul ‘Latest’ Nkata has returned to the Kenya Premier League.

The tactician has penned a one year deal to coach Kakamega Home Boys after the club sacked Mike Mururi and his assistant Peter Okidi.

Nkata will be assisted by Hamza Kalanzi with whom they worked at URA, confirmed the club hierarchy.

Club Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula reveals that Nkata requested to move with his backroom staff.

“Nkata requested for a freehand so we allowed him to come along with Hamza as his deputy. Hamza joins from URA in Uganda, while Nkata was of course a free agent,” he is quoted by Soka.ke.

These are coaches with a proven track of performance and we are hoping they lead the team to greatness. We have spoken to players about all this and they know the expectations.

The former Express and SC Villa tactician has previously coached Tusker which he led to the league title in 2016 and also Bandari.

Kakamega Home Boys lie 9th on the 18-team KPL log with 24 points from 17 games.