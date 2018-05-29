Tito Okello nets hat-trick in Benfica De Macau’s massive victory

Macau Premier League 2018:

Benfica De Macau 7-0 HS F.C

Macau

Ugandan striker Tito Okello is now a household name in the Macau – China top flight premier league for one bold reason, finding the back of the net.

The lanky striker was in scintillating form scoring a hat-trick in Benfica De Macau’s 7-0 victory against HS Football Club at the 16,272 seater Estadio Campo Desportive in Macau University of Science and Technologu Sports field.

Okello’s three goals push him to 12 goals in 9 matches.

Benifica De Macau

Okello has praised the special teamwork element for his amazing performance since joining Benifica De Macau;

Purely, it is down to teamwork and dedication from himself. Life has been great since I joined Benifica De Macau and I will continue to give 100 percent for the club

Benfica De Macau now stretches the lead at the summit of the league table standings 29 points, seven ahead of the second best side.

The massive win comes weeks after the derby 4-1 win against Sporting Sports Club.

Okello, Hang and a brace from Leonel were on target for Benfica De Macau.

