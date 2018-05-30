Entebbe Golf Club confirmed as 2018 Uganda Open hosts

2018 Uganda Golf Open Championship:

Ladies Open : 12th – 15th September

: 12th – 15th September Amateur Open : 18th – 22nd September

: 18th – 22nd September Professionals: 24th – 29th September

Soothing greens, dog-legged fairways well protected by eye catching tree species decimated with hazards and a playable rough define Entebbe Golf Course, arguably the oldest golfing facility in East and Central Africa.

Which golfer in this world would miss a round of this exciting game on a perfectly maintained lawn with a cool breeze off a fresh water body?

Covering a total length of 6684 yards, Entebbe Golf Club will once again be the focal point when this year’s Uganda Open takes center stage.

After all, it remains the oldest golf course in Uganda and the Great Lakes region as well having been founded in 1901.

The development which was confirmed by Innocent Kihika, the President of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) comes at a time the club was in the final stages of regarding the practise range and putting area.

“We have been designing and planning on this range since last year,” Edwin Tumusiime, the captain of Entebbe Club.

The move comes five years when Entebbe last hosted the prestigious championship that involves the ladies, amateurs and the professionals.

The ladies tee off on the 12th and will climax four days later on the 15th September.

Then, the amateur will tee off on 18th and finish by the 22nd September before the professionals will take to the course on 24th September and end on the 29th.

In 2013 where Entebbe was the proud host, the amateur catergory was won by Peter Sendaula and another home based lad, Vicent Byamukama took the paid ranks catergory.

This year will mark the 76th editions where 75th edition where legendary golfer Sadi Onito (RIP) has won a record 12 titles.

Toro club member Ronald Rugumayo is the reigning amateur champion.