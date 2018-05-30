Fitidis secures sponsorship boost ahead of Fort Portal rally

© Kawowo Sports | SHARIFAH NAMAGOBA

Reigning National Rally Champion Christakis Fitidis has sealed a sponsorship deal with Oryx Energies.

Fitidis secured a huge boost of Shs 75 million.

The sponsorship was unveiled at the Oryx Energy Station in Lugogo and comes in form of cash, lubricants and fuel for the whole season.

“Our sponsorship is part of the Oryx energies ongoing commitment to develop Motorsport and sports in general.

“We are sponsoring Fitidis as away of giving back to the fans who make the biggest fan base in the region.

“We commend Fitidis for being a brilliant and experienced driver and we are happy to partner with him,” said Peter Businge, the Oryx Energies Country manager.

© Kawowo Sports | SHARIFAH NAMAGOBA

Fitidis promises better with the shot in the arm.

“We are really thrilled to be working with Oryx energies. We can already see they have big plans for us and we shall endeavor to keep the brand high,” said Fitidis.

“This sponsorship will of course impact on my performance. I have always been limited to take an extra mile the fact that I was self sponsored. You fear to take some risks.

“With the boost, I will go an extra mile taking a bit of risk to increase on my pace. I will however be considerate when taking the risks,” said Fitidis.

Fitidis is currently in third position in the NRC standings with 140 points; 60 points behind leader Jas Mangat.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Fitidis and co-driver Eric Nzamwita are expected to start car number four in Fort Portal this weekend.