Jamal to start in Uganda Cranes goal against Central African Republic

International Friendly Match:

Wednesday, 30th May 2018

Uganda Vs Central African Republic (CAR)

*At Stade Général Seyni Kountché, Niamey (11 PM in Uganda)

Sudan based goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola will start for Uganda Cranes in the Wednesday night game against Central African Republic at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché, in Niamey city.

Jamal, a goalkeeper with El Merriekh Sports Club will command the starting slot ahead of KCCA shot stopper Charles Lukwago as well as the first choice and team captain Denis Onyango.

Onyango delayed to make the trip to West Africa from his South African base as he is expected in Niger hours to the match.

In Onyango’s absence, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda will captain the team.

Jamal has expressed the willingness to grab the opportunity presented with both his hands;

I am very happy that i will start in goal today. I will work hard to reward the faith vested in me by the head coach and the rest of the technical team.

Uganda faces Central African Republic on Wednesday night before taking on the hosts on Saturday.

Such matches will also be purposeful for Desabre to frame the team that will take part in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers come September 2018.

Probable Uganda Cranes Line up:

Jamal Salim (G.K), Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Murushid Jjuuko, Bevis Mugabi, Khalid Aucho, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Faruku Miya, Yunus Sentamu, Emmanuel Okwi, Allan Kateregga

Subs:

Charles Lukwago, Timothy Awanyi, Allan Kyambadde, Joseph Ochaya, Taddeo Lwanga, William Kizito Luwagga, Milton Karisa, Moses Opondo, Edrisa Lubega