KCCA has the pedigree; Byekwaso speaks ahead of return leg with Synergy | Uganda Cup

Stanbic Uganda Cup 2018 (Semi-finals, 2nd Leg):

Thursday, 31st May

KCCA Vs Synergy (KCCA Leads 1-0 on aggregate)

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4 PM)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club assistant manager Morley Ochama Byekwaso has the confidence and hope that his side will progress to the finals of this year’s knock out cup in Kumi Municipality.

The former Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU) head coach was addressing the media during the official pre match press conference held at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala on Wednesday.

We did not play that well during the first leg in Masaka although we won 1-0. We missed a lot of goal scoring opportunities. KCCA FC being the defending champions, we have the pedigree and shall work hard as a team to win the return leg and progress.

Striker Patrick Kaddu netted the lone goal on the day in the 21st minute of the game as the “Kasasiro lads” carried the slim 1-0 advantage.

FUFA Media

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Like the case was during the first leg, KCCA will miss the services of three star players who are with the Uganda Cranes in Niger.

These are striker Muhammed Shaban, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and defender Timothy Denis Awanyi, who is also the team captain.

On the three missing players, Byekwaso has no excuses;

We managed to play and win without the three key players. We shall still play. KCCA does not block players’ opportunities especially when the national duty comes calling. We have a solid strong squad ready to play as a complete unit.

The two clubs face off this Thursday, 31st May 2018 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Meanwhile, the return leg of other semi-final between Vipers and Sports Club Villa Jogoo will be played on Tuesday, 6th June 2018 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The ill-tempered first leg held at Mutesa II Wankulukukuku Stadium failed to produce any goal.

This year’s final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup will be played in Kumi Municipality on 9th June 2018.

Like the norm has always been, the winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies automatically to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

