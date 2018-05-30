PSL Twitter

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Masinde Onyango was beaten to the PSL Best Goalkeeper Award by Kaizer Chiefs and South African number one Itumeleng Khune.

The big custodian had a fantastic season and kept over 18 clean sheets in the league despite Kaizer Chiefs having an unsatisfactory campaign.

The awards were however dominated by Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pitso Mosimane, the coach of the champions beat former Uganda Cranes tactician Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic to the ABSA Premiership coach of the season.

South Africa’s new kid on the block Percy Tau won three accolades including the MVP, the Players Player of the Year Award and was also a joint golden boot winner.

Below is the Full List of Award winners

Goalkeeper of the Season: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defender of the Season: Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United)

Midfielder of the Season: Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United)

Young Player of Season: Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United)

Goal of the Season: Siphelele Magubane (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Absa Premiership Top Scorers: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Rodney Ramagalela (Polokwane City)

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season: Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Player’s Player of the Season: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Footballer of the Season: Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Assistant Referee of the Season: Zakhele Siwela

Referee of the Season: Victor Gomes

MultiChoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament: Itumeleng Shopane (Kaizer Chiefs)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

National First Division Top Goalscorers: Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards) and Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Amr Gamal (Bidvest Wits)

MultiChoice Diski Challenge Most Precious Find: Siboniso Conco (Golden Arrows)