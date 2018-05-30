Preview: Central African Republic, Uganda Cranes face off in Niger

International Friendly Match:

Wednesday, 30th May 2018

Uganda Vs Central African Republic (CAR)

*At Stade Général Seyni Kountché, Niamey (11 PM in Uganda)

Uganda Cranes and the Central African Republic (CAR) will lock horns on Wednesday night during an international friendly match in the West African country Niger.

This international build up match, the second of the three national tourney will take place at the 35,000 seater Stade Général Seyni Kountché in the Niger capital of Niamey.

The game is of equal significance to the two countries as far as improving their respective FIFA Rankings.

A distant 41 places separate the two countries since Uganda is currently 74th and Central African Republic occupies the 115th slot.

The match will also be an opportunity for the Uganda Cranes head coach Sebestien Desabre to continue monitoring players and a golden plat form to watch for the first time players as Aucho Khalid, Faruku Miya and Edrisa Lubega having missed the previous two build ups in Kampala against Sao Tome and Principe as well as Malawi.

The Uganda Cranes departed the country on Monday morning and conducted two sessions since their arrival in Niger.

Swedish based winger Moses Opondo, who turns out for Vendsyssel FF is expected to earn his debut for Uganda Cranes.

He has already openly expressed the urge to prove his worth once granted the opportunity.

As quoted by the federation website, Opondo noted;

I am looking forward to my debut when I pull on the Uganda colors. However I still need to prove my worth for this selection

In the first match between hosts Niger and Central African Republic, the game ended in a 3 all stalemate.

Uganda will wind up with Niger on Saturday at the same stadium.

Such matches will also be purposeful for Desabre to frame the team that will take part in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers come September 2018.

Probable Uganda Cranes Line up:

Jamal Salim (G.K), Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Murushid Jjuuko, Bevis Mugabi, Khalid Aucho, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Faruku Miya, Yunus Sentamu, Emmanuel Okwi, Allan Kateregga

Full pool of Uganda Cranes team in Niger:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Jamal Salim (El Merreikh, Sudan)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (Al Nabi Shayth, Lebanon), Nico Wadada (Vipers SC), Murushid Jjuko (Simba, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Isaac Muleme (Assiouty, Egypt)

Midfielders: Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (East Bengal, India), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), William Kizito Luwagga (CMS Politehnica Lasi, Romania), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Sabail, Azerbaijan on loan from Standard Liege, Belgium), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel, Denmark)

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi ( Simba, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu ( Tirana, Albania), Edrisa Lubega ( Floridsdorfer AC, Austria), Mohammed Shaban( KCCA)