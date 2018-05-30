Preview: KCCA, Synergy vie for 2018 Uganda Cup final

Stanbic Uganda Cup 2018 (Semi-finals, 2nd Leg):

Thursday, 31st May

KCCA Vs Synergy (KCCA Leads 1-0 on aggregate)

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The first blood was drawn in Masaka when Synergy hosted Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the Masaka Recreational Stadium in Masaka on Monday.

On the day, KCCA won 1-0 courtesy of striker Patrick Kaddu’s goal in the 21st minute.

Three days later, the return leg is here at the Star Times stadium in Lugogo.

Ninety minutes separate the two clubs of varying contrasting divisions from the final that will be staged in Kumi Municipality.

A lot is at stake and the game is far from finish as acknowledged by the two club coaches on Wednesday during the match pre-match press conference held at FUFA Headquarters in Mengo, Kampala.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

KCCA assistant manager Morley Byekwaso has the hope that his side will accomplish the task ahead of them;

We did not play that well during the first leg in Masaka although we won 1-0. We missed a lot of goal scoring opportunities. KCCA FC being the defending champions, we have the pedigree and shall work hard as a team to win the return leg and progress.

His counterpart, Brian Ssenyondo, also a FUFA Delegate (representing Buganda region) is sure that will give all it takes to prove the doubters wrong.

We respect but do not fear KCCA. When we faced them in Masaka, we created a lot of chances although we did not manage to convert any. The advantage is that I have a young pool of players who are willing to play their hearts out and battle during the game.

Key players:

Although KCCA will still be without the three players who travelled with the Uganda Cranes to Niger (Muhammed Shaban, Charles Lukwago and captain Timothy Awanyi), the remaining pool of players have the ability to match a side as Synergy.

Goalkeeper Tom Ikara will still command the starting slot like he did during the previous round against Kitara in Hoima, ahead of Jamil Malyamungu.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Right back Denis Okot Oola, who regained the captain’s arm band away in Masaka, youngster Mustafa Kizza and Peter Magambo are sure cards at the back.

Lawrence Bukenya, former Synergy star Solomon Okwalinga and Isaac Kirabira are available in the anchoring role with a wide variety of offensive players ahead of them.

Exciting teenager Steven Sserwadda, Allan Okello, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Paul Mucureezi (injured moments before the first leg) and Julius Poloto are all fit and ready to go.

Patrick Kaddu and Derrick Paul Nsibambi are the two expected center forwards for team KCCA.

The visitors will surely name goalkeeper Peter Lubega in between the goal posts.

Towering center back Muhammed Yiga has the chance of a life time to prove to KCCA, a club that has admired him for a long time that he is worthy the material they need.

Hard working midfielder Oscar Agaba, Ivan Ahimisibwe are other players of substance that the Ssenyondo will assemble for the game to trouble KCCA.

The winner on aggregate will face the victor between Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Vipers.

The Venoms host the Jogoos on Tuesday at Kitende during the return leg of the semi-finals.

This year’s final will be hosted in Kumi Municipality.