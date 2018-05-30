Rwanda Football Federation appoints new General Secretary

Francois Regis Uwayezu, 35, has been appointed as the new Secretary General for the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA).

FERWAFA Media

FERWAFA President Jean Damascene Sekamana confirmed the development.

Quoted by the Rwanda FA website, Sekamana noted;

I am very pleased to welcome Uwayezu as Secretary General and we look forward to working with him. His expertise in the administration and management as well his football knowledge and experience will be an asset for FERWAFA. Football has always been my passion. I am delighted to be joining FERWAFA and I look forward to working together with FERWAFA Executive Committee and other stakeholders to develop Rwandan football and I am quite sure that we will do a great job together

Uwayezu is a holder of a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with specialization in Finance and accounting from Mount Kenya University.

At the time of the appointment, Uwayezu has been serving as the Director of Administration and Finance at Rwanda Academy of Language and Culture, an affiliated Institution to the Ministry of Sports and Culture, which has the mission of protecting and promoting the Language and Culture, a managerial position he has held since 2012.

Before working for Rwanda Academy of Language and Culture, Uwayezu worked as the Government Internal Auditor in the Ministry of Internal Security in 2001.

Apart from finance and administrative activities, Uwayezu has a deep experience in Rwandan football following his extensive experience in football coaching.

He holds several football coaching course certificates including the Certificate of International Football Coaching course (DFB C-Licence and the UEFA B-Level) which took place in Koblenz/German from 30th August to 17th September 2010.

In 2010, he won the Copa Coca-Cola U17 National youth football championships Cup as Assistant coach of APR Football Academy.

From May 2017, he was a member of commission of Sports for All in Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee.

He is also the Vice President of Rwandan Football Association of Coaches (AEFR).

Meanwhile, Uwayezu has been given a notification notice to enable him finalise the existing duties he has been mandated over the past years before he permanently assumes the FERWAFA General Secretary position.