Mike Serumaga has launched a scathing attack on league champions Vipers SC accusing them of treating him with impunity and disrespect in regards to his contract.

The midfielder fell out with the Kitende based side a couple of month after rejoining the side in January 2017 and has eventually not played for almost the whole 2017/18 campaign.

Serumaga, arguably among the most talented left footers the country has produced took his displeasure to Facebook where he congratulated the champions before criticizing them.

“I commend and congratulate Vipers fc on winning the Azam premier league 2017-18,” part of the post states.

“However I am disappointed with the viper FC for having dealt with me with impunity en disrespect as far as my contract is concerned,” he added before calling for help from the FA.

I there call upon Fufa to come in to this matter en solve it amicably since football z my job. Vipers fc has blocked many opportunities for me to join another club like my childhood club villa fc or other club of my choice as soon as possible.

The former URA, Police FC and Helsingborg attacker, a league winner with the Venoms, then Bunamwaya in 2010 also wants to auction his medals.

He revealed this after letting the public know the number of medals he won with St. Mary’s Kitende SS from where he joined the three time champions.

I therefore with displeasure whole heartedly willing to auction my five winners gold medals at one million to the lowest bidder.

When contacted for a comment, Vipers Head of Media Abdu Wasike said the club will release an official statement on the matter.