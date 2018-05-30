Synergy head coach Ssenyondo warns KCCA ahead of return leg | Uganda Cup

2018 Stanbic Uganda Cup (Semi-finals, 2nd Leg):

Thursday, 31st May

KCCA Vs Synergy

*KCCA Leads 1-0 on aggregate)

*At Lugogo – Kampala (4 PM)

FUFA Media

Synergy Football Club head coach Brian Ssenyondo is optimistic that his charges will give Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC a run of their money coming to the return leg of the 2018 Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Ssenyondo, also a delegate at the FUFA Assembly representing Buganda region is sure that they will pose a stiff challenge lest win the duel.

Addressing the media at FUFA House on Wednesday, 30 May 2018, he expressed the readiness to encounter the six time Uganda Cup winners.

Flanked by the KCCA assistant manager Morley Byekwaso, the Synergy youthful tactician noted;

We respect but do not fear KCCA. When we faced them in Masaka, we created a lot of chances although we did not manage to convert any. The advantage is that I have a young pool of players who are willing to play their hearts out and battle during the game. David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports

The two clubs return to action this Thursday for the second leg of the semi-finals in Uganda’s oldest knock out football competition.

It is advantage KCCA, who leads 1-0 from the first leg having defeated the Masaka based outfit in the opening leg played on Monday at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Former Kira Young and Maroons center forward Patrick Kaddu scored the lone strike on the day.

Like it was during the first leg, KCCA will still miss the services of three players; Muhammed Shaban, Timothy Awany and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

The trio travelled with Uganda Cranes away to Niger where the national team will take on Central African Republic and hosts Niger in a three nation tournament in Niamey.

Synergy is expected to assemble a formidable side with the likes of Ivan Ahimisibwe, Muhammed Yiga and Oscar Agaba expected to give the Kasasiro lads a fair challenge.

Stanbic Bank

KCCA are also the reigning champions of this knock out championship after edging West Nile side Paidha Black Angels 2-0 in last year’s final played at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

To reach this stage, KCCA eliminated Hoima based side Kitara 1-0 at the Boma stadium courtesy of Shaban’s header in the 9th minute.

Synergy on the other hand needed a late second half strike to dim Proline.

The other semi-final between Vipers and Sports Club Villa Jogoo will be played on Tuesday, 5th June 2018 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Vipers and Villa played to a goal-less draw in the first leg played at Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Sunday during an ill tempered match.

This year’s final will be hosted by the North East region in Kumi Municipality (actual play ground to host the final is yet to be confirmed).