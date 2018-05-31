Motorsport

Blick withdraws from Fort Portal rally

by Sharifah Namagoba Ramah
Ahtur Blick’s Mitsubishi Evo X

Arthur Blick and Noella Blick have pulled out of Fort Portal rally just a day to the event. 

The Shell sponsored crew revealed that their newly acquired Mitsubishi Evo X  lacked several spare parts. Hence not fit to face the Fort Portal challenge. 

“It’s with huge regret Noella and I won’t be heading to Fort Portal. The parts we were expecting won’t arrive on time for us to fix them in,” reads the post on the team’s Facebook page.

The racing couple has only featured in two events this year, with a DNF (Did Not Finish) in Jinja rally and a lowly finish in Masaka rally.

The crew has only nine points after three events. 

