BUL’s promising star Owori quit a music career to concentrate on football

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Footballer Douglas Timothy “Chapter-D” Owori is like a double edged sword.

On either side of the divide, he fortuitously wrecks and inflicts the damage to perfection.

Best suited as a half nine, Owori also thrives as a lone striker and dances off with ease on right or left wings to deliver that sweet tempting cross-cum-cut back.

Before he made up his mind to fully concentrate on football, Owori would rehearse vocal chords more like BET Award winner and Airtel Uganda Ambassador Eddie Kenzo.

When he was recruited from Uganda Martyrs’ University, Nkozi by Jinja based Uganda Premier League entity BUL F.C in the January 2018 window, few could identify him as a serious football gem.

A large fraction who trusted his abilities again doubted he would be a first time hit in top flight football.

Many got shocked, surprisingly including himself about the confidence and overall performance in the 13 games he featured for BUL in the second half of the season.

After scoring two goals (against Uganda Revenue Authority and Police), registering five assists and shamelessly earning a send-off, the soft spoken computer scientist reflects on the season past;

It has been a great season. When I came to Jinja to play at BUL F.C, I knew I had joined a team of performers, I was ready for every challenge before me. I trained well and rarely missed a session unless when I was at school. Luckily, I found some friend of mine (Faizal Muledhu) when I had played with somewhere and he helped me settle in well.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Balancing football with school programmes:

Owori joined BUL at a time he was finalizing with his Diploma studies in Computer Science at Uganda Martyrs’ University, Nkozi.

Balancing the strict and tough training regime at the club as well as the demanding school schedule was another uphill task.

Perhaps, he like a typical warrior, he succeeded.

It was really challenging to be at school and at the same time train and play matches. Good enough, the club management understood my schedule and accepted me to skip some session. But still, every-time, I would train, I would perform well and this brought the confidence from the technical team.

The grey area in his otherwise promising first year in top flight football was that red card against Soana at Kavumba during the ill-tempered 3-1 loss.

BUL head coach, Kefa Kisala, a former Uganda Cranes gifted left winger treasures the youngster who shoots with either feet to perfection, has an awesome first touch, dribbles well and he is quick on the turn as he many defenders stranded.

Kisala rates Owori highly as he also tips him for a bright future;

To get Owori play for us (BUL) was a tedious process. After we identified his potential, we sought permission from the mother to allow us use him sparingly as he reserves time to complete his studies. Both parties agreed and he signed for BUL. He has been very resourceful for the club despite being his first time in the Uganda Premier League

Now that Owori has completed his studies at UMU, Nkozi, the focus is to cement and command a starting slot on the team;

I am now focused. I want to settle down and contribute immensely to the team in the subsequent seasons. My target will be to score as many goals as possible and also contribute to the team generally.

BUL completed the 2017/18 season in 6th place, finishing with 39 points, scoring 29 goals and letting in 26 goals.