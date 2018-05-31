Men: Ndejje 71-86 Warriors

Ndejje 71-86 Warriors Women: JKL 69-53 Ndejje

Two-time National Basketball League champions Warriors have had a stop-start 2018 campaign so far.

With a number of new additions that are yet to gel and a 3-3 record, it’s difficult to tell which warrior will show out for the game.

And on Wednesday night at YMCA, Ndejje were caught in the conundrum as it was the steely and usually off-colour Amisi ‘Carmelo’ Saidi who exploded for 34 points during Warriors 86-71 win.

Ndejje matched Warriors – who have two former angels on their ranks – for the first six minutes of the game but collapsed in the final three minutes of the high scoring opening quarter that ended 29-21 in favour of the Kyambogo based side.

Warriors extended the lead to double figure in the second quarter to take complete control of the game.

Mike Otieno and Marc Mathe came in handy for the victors with 10 points apiece while Syrus Kiviiri nd Samad Imran contributed 9 points apiece.

Salim Kisily scored team high 18 points and picked 8 rebounds for Ndejje while Nunda Kiryowe, Sam Ajak and Gauthier Baderha each scored 12 points.

In the women’s division, JKL Lady Dolphins eased past Ndejje 69-53 with Jamila Nansikombi, Falvia Oketcho and Ritah Imanishimwe scoring 17, 15 and 12 points respectively.

Former Dolphin Lean Nalunkuma scored game high 20 points to lead Ndejje while Cathy Amugusut chipped in with 11 points.