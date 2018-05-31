FMU in safety campaign ahead of Fort Portal rally

The weekend’s fourth round of the National rally championship in Fort Portal will not only lay ground for thrilling action but avail opportunity to push the motorsport safety drive by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU).

FMU will conduct a safety campaign dubbed ‘Lets go Helmet’ in Fort Portal before and during the rally.

The campaign is intended to preach to motorcyclist and passengers the importance of wearing a helmet.

“We have decided to start this campaign during all our upcountry events starting with Fort Portal.

“The campaign started today (Thursday) and we actually found out that only few people in Fort Portal town own helmets,” said FMU president Dusman Okee. .

EcoBank managing director Clement Dodoo believes the safety campaign is all what Uganda needs to curb the continuous motorcycle related accidents.

“The Lets Go helmet campaign is targeting the motorcyclists trying to sensitise them on how the helmets can save their lives.

“So many Ugandans have lost their lives everyday in accidents caused by indiscipline on the roads.

“We hope to carry this on with the help of the government. We believe if the people are safe and healthy, even the country’s economy grows more,” he said.

Data at the Department of Traffic Police indicates that of the 7,000 people killed in boda boda accidents between 2015 and 2017.