KCCA 9-0 Synergy: Reigning champions progress to 2018 Uganda Cup final

Uganda Cup (Semi-final, Return Leg):

KCCA 9-0 Synergy (Aggregate: 10-0)

*KCCA progresses to the second successive Uganda final

*KCCA striker Patrick starred with a hat-trick to take his individual tally to 7 goals

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club booked a berth to the 2018 Stanbic Uganda Cup final.

The development followed an overwhelming 9-0 home victory against Masaka based Synergy at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Thursday.

This was the return leg of the semi-finals for the knock out tourney, arguably the oldest championship in the country.

Patrick Kaddu starred with a hat-trick with two sets of braces from Allan Okello and second half substitute Steven Sserwadda.

Jackson Nunda and Solomon Okwalinga each scored a goal apiece.

Kaddu opened the scoring with a penalty in the 5th minute.

Left footed youngster Okello added the second after 24 minutes before Kaddu added the third three minutes after the half hour mark.

Okello added the fourth a minute later as the first half ended 4-0.

In the second half, the goal scoring galore continued.

Nunda scored a beauty off 30 yards for the fifth goal ten minutes into the second stanza.

Substitute Okwalinga chipped home for the sixth, scoring against his former club.

It was then Sserwadda’s turn with a curled goal from an acute angle 14 minutes to full time for the 7th goal.

Kaddu completed his hat-trick with a calm finish for the 8th before Sserwadda saved the best for the last.

The Old Kampala S4 student spinned with a 360 degrees turn near the center field before he raced direct to the goal.

As he approached goalkeeper Peter Lubega, he dummied with a fancy step over before finishing in an empty net to galvanize the 9-0 score-line.

This is the biggest score line so far in the Uganda Cup this year.

KCCA progresses 10-0 on aggregate and will now await the winner between Vipers and SC Villa Jogoo.

The Vipers host Sports Club Villa Jogoo this Tuesday at the St Mary’s Stadium.

The first leg ended goal-less at the Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium during an ill-tempered match marred by violence.

This year’s final of the Uganda Cup will take place in Bukedea District.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI:

Tom Ikara (G.K), Denis Okot Oola (Captain), Peter Magambo, Eric Ssenjobe, Fillbert Obenchan, Allan Okello, Isaac Kirabira, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Paul Mucureezi, Jackson Nunda, Patrick Henry Kaddu

Subs:

Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Lawrence Bukenya, Solomon Okwalinga, Steven Sserwadda, Habib Kavuma, Ibrahim Wamannah, Paul Musamali

Synergy XI:

Peter Lubega (G.K), Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Baker Zziwa, Moses Kakooza, Ibrahim Mugandazi, Ceaser Okello, Mbido Kalaga, Yiga Muhammed (Captain), Godfrey Saazi, Oscar Agaba, Douglas Oyirwoth

Subs:

Shafik Ssengonzi, Anwar Kagaruki, Jordan Michael Kasozi

Match Officials:

Center Referee : Alex Muhaabi

: Alex Muhaabi 1st Assistant Referee : Lee Okello

: Lee Okello 2nd Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo

Lydia Nantabo Fourth Official: Aisha Ssemambo

Aisha Ssemambo Media Officer: Moses Magero Mwanje

Reactions:

Mike Mutebi – KCCA Manager

I take time to appreciate. I have really appreciated this performance. We respected the opponent and that is football. It was a great performance from the players and we could have even scored more. We are set for the finals and ready to whoever qualifies

Brian Ssenyondo – Synergy Manager:

As a coach, this was the heaviest loss I have suffered in life. I am not sure what happened today. I am very disappointed. However, we pick positives from this campaign

Patrick Kaddu, KCCA Striker (Hat-trick hero):