Kenya Harambee Stars coach Migne looks beyond win over Equatorial Guinea

International Friendly Match:

Kenya 1-0 Equatorial Guinea

FKF

Kenya national football team head coach Sebastien Migne worked for his maiden victory since taking over the Harambee Stars when they overcame West African opposition Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in Machakos.

For starters, debutant Piston Mutamba was the day’s hero with a strike 17 minutes from full time.

The victory came two days after a 1-0 loss to Swaziland at the same venue.

After attaining his first victory at the helm of Kenya Harambee Stars team, the French man acknowledged it was a well worked out win but eyes many more similar performances as quoted by CAFOnline;

I have worked with local players only but at least there is improvement though there is a lot to do. We cannot celebrate this win but take the positives. I am happy with how we played. Big improvement from the game against Swaziland and I am very happy we kept a clean sheet because it was a target.

Miguel made four changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Swaziland and accorded a debut to goal hero Mutamba.

Kenya would have got an early lead but goalkeeper Frederico Ondo was alert to thwart Jockins Atudo’s header off a Francis Kahata corner on the quarter hour mark.

It was the introduction of 19 year old midfielder Kenneth Muguna for Ovela Ochieng in the second half that turned around the game for the hosts.

It took the teenager no time to create the low cross after eluding his markers for pace that Mutamba thumped into the net in the 73rd minute.

Kenya is set for more games in India.

Kenya will take on New Zealand on June 2, 2018, before facing hosts India on June 4, 2018.

The s third match will pit them against Chinese Taipei on June 8, 2018.

The top two teams will face off in the final, slated for June 10, 2018, at the Mumbai Football Arena in India.

Kenya’s Team to India:

Goalkeepers

Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Byrne Omondi (Tusker)

Defenders

Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Musa Mohammed (Un-attached), Michael Kibwage (AFC Leopards), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Dennis Odhiambo (Thika United),Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Ouma (KF Tirana)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (KF Tirana), Vincent Wasambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Chrispin Oduor (Mathare United), Clifton Miheso (Buildcon FC),Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards)

Attackers

Ovella Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Timothy Otieno (Tusker FC), John Makwatta (Buildcon FC), Pistone Mutamba (Wazito FC)