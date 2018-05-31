Kottoy strikes as Uganda Cranes fall to lowly Central African Republic

International Friendly Match:

Central African Republic 1-0 Uganda Cranes

FUFA Media

Uganda Cranes fell 1-0 to Central African Republic during an international build up match played at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché in Niamey on Wednesday night.

The CECAFA giants, missing the services of their inspirational captain and team captain, Denis Onyango, fell down to Ralph Kottoy’s strike at the stroke of half time and never recovered.

Attempts to recover and salvage at least a point hit a dead end as the opponents remained solid at the back.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebestien Desabre and his technical team called for a couple of changes in the game.

Romanian William Luwagga Kizito and Vipers Milton Karisa were introduced 10 minutes into the second half for Faruku Miya and Yunus Sentamu respectively.

Isaac Muleme, a left back based in Egypt came on for Cape Town City’s Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga with 21 minutes to play as Uganda Cranes pushed forward for the equalizer.

Edrisa Lubega was the fourth and final call for Uganda, taking over Aucho Khalid’s place in the 87th minute.

A distant 41 places separate the two countries since Uganda is 74th and Central African Republic ranked at 115th as per the May 2018 FIFA Rankings.

This was the first of the two friendly matches to be played by Uganda Cranes in Niger, the second coming up on Saturday.

Central African Republic who had earlier drawn 3 all with hosts Niger on Sunday now get to four points in this three nation tourney.

Uganda Cranes’ will play Niger on Saturday, June 2nd 2017 at the same venue.

Uganda Cranes Line up:

Jamal Salim (G.K), Denis Iguma, Joseph Ochaya, Murushid Jjuuko, Timothy Awanyi, Khalid Aucho (87’ Edrisa Lubega), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Captain), Faruku Miya (54’ William Luwagga Kizito), Yunus Sentamu (54’ Milton Karisa), Emmanuel Okwi, Allan Kateregga (61’ Isaac Muleme)

Subs Not Used:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Allan Kyambadde, Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Opondo, Bevis Mugabi

Reactions:

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Captain):

We played well and as a team but unfortunately fell down to a goal that came because of a childish mistake. It is a wake up call for us players. We should not put our heads down. We shall rectify that before the next match against Niger on Saturday. This was also a perfect build up as we get closer to the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

Sebestien Desabre (Head Coach):