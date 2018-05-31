© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mike ‘‘Sulaiman’ Mutyaba has penned a one year deal with former league champions KCCA Kawowo Sports has learnt.

The attacking midfielder has been training with the club for the past couple of months and has impressed Coach Mike Mutebi who has handed him a deal.

The former Vipers, Express, El Merriekh and TP Mazembe star who recently announced rescinding his retirement from the beautiful game becomes the first signing for the Kasasiro although it remains unofficial.

Mutyaba will most likely make his debut for the club in the Caf Champions League away to Tunisia’s Esperance in July.

Congolese striker, Gift Ali sought after

Meanwhile, KCCA are also on the verge of completing a deal for a Congolese forward identified as Kanyende.

The dreadlocked player has been cited at Lugogo on a number of occasions and is targeted by Mutebi to boost the attack especially on the continent.

Proline midfielder Gift Ali is also on the radar for the club as they aim to reinforce and wrestle the league title from champions Vipers next season.

Since taking over at the club three years ago, KCCA averages at least six signings per transfer window.