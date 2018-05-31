Out of contract Maroons goalkeeper Bugembe weighing on available options

Goalkeeper Ashadu Bugembe is destined for a move away from the Uganda Prisons run Maroons Football Club following the expiry of his employment contract.

Bugembe had a phenomenal season with Maroons with 16 clean sheets to his name, the second best record in the entire league after Onduparaka’s Nicholas Ssebwato (18).

Following the amazing run and the expiry of his one year tenure at Maroons, a host of clubs already courting him for the service.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is at the fore front of the clubs interested in him with others being Maroons themselves, Jinja based BUL, Mbarara City, newly promoted Nyamityobora and a yet to be known Kenyan entity.

When contacted, Bugembe could neither confirm nor deny the development but was quick to acknowledge the fact that his contract at Maroons expired and he was looking at options available, not ruling out renewal at Maroons.

At Maroons F.C, we have been a united family and played defensively as a unit. This is the reason, we had the second best clean sheets in the entire league. About my contract, It is indeed expired at Maroons. I am yet to decide what is next as I consult with my representatives. Of course, renewing at Maroons would be one of the viable options before me.

His coach at Maroons, Ken Rogers Tezigwa salutes the work ethic from him.

When Bugembe came to Maroons, I realized he was determined and set to work for his job. I am not surprized either by these clean sheets. He works hard as well.

Bugembe joined Maroons from Sports Club Villa Jogoo where he had spent two seasons after switching from Kira Young Football Club.

Previously, he had featured at Masaka Local Council back in the days and Kalububu Kobs in Ssemambule district.

As a goalkeeper, Bugembe has proved over the times with exceptional game reading antics, timely one against one stops as well as that quick drop ball during restart of play to patch up on his grey areas that he is improving upon time and again.