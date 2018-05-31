Sebestien Desabre: One mistake cost us the game against Central African Republic

International Friendly Match:

Central African Republic 1-0 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebestien Desabre was disappointed after the slim 1-0 loss to Central African Republic on Wednesday night in Niger.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Speaking to the media after the CECAFA number one footballing nation fell to Ralph Kottoy’s goal at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché in Niamey, the Frenchman expressed plight as well as optimism.

We played very well but unfortunately did not get the result in our favour. It is very disappointing. I saw the players were generous and showed that they wanted to win. But, it was just one mistake the cost us the game.

Uganda Cranes, currently ranked 74th by FIFA fell short to a country that lies 41 places below on 115th position.

Without the first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango who delayed to travel to Niger, El Merriekh shot stopper Salim Jamal was named in the goal posts ahead of KCCA’s Charles Lukwago.

El Geish Football Club midfielder Hassan Wasswa Mawanda took over the captain’s arm band to lead the rest of his teammates.

Desabre with his technical team made a couple of changes as he continues to assess the players and finding the right partnerships.

Midfielder William Luwagga Kizito who plays at CMS Politehnica Lasi in Romania was introduced for Sabail attacker Faruku Miya in the 54th minute in one of the two double substitutions.

Vipers’ winger Milton Karisa was the other change for new crowned Albanian second division champions, Yunus Sentamu.

Isaac Muleme, a left back based in Egypt with Assiouty came on for Cape Town City’s Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga after 61 minutes and striker Edrisa Lubega of Floridsdorfer AC in Austria replaced East Bengal (India)’s Aucho Khaldi with three minute left on the clock.

Desabre anticipates a great future for the club;

Uganda Cranes face hosts Niger on Saturday, 2nd June 2018 in the second game.

Niger were held to a three all draw by Central African Republic in the opening game on Sunday.

This was Uganda Cranes fourth loss under Desabre in the last eight international matches having lost 3-1 to Zambia, 1-0 apiece to to Congo and Namibia.

Besides the 3-1 win at home against Sao Tome and Principe at Namboole, the rest have been draws, goal-less with Ivory Coast at CHAN 2018 and with Guinea and Malawi at home in international build up games.

Uganda Cranes Line up Vs Central African Republic:

Jamal Salim (G.K), Denis Iguma, Joseph Ochaya, Murushid Jjuuko, Timothy Awanyi, Khalid Aucho (87’ Edrisa Lubega), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Captain), Faruku Miya (54’ William Luwagga Kizito), Yunus Sentamu (54’ Milton Karisa), Emmanuel Okwi, Allan Kateregga (61’ Isaac Muleme)

Subs Not Used:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Allan Kyambadde, Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Opondo, Bevis Mugabi

