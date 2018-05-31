Uganda Boxing Federation Assembly bans two officials for 12 years each

*Two boxing administrators in Uganda have been each banned for 12 years

Amidst the heavy afternoon downpour, a key resolution has been passed by the Uganda Boxing Federation Extra ordinary Assembly.

This historic extra Ordinary Assembly that constituted of 24 fully registered clubs convened at Lugogo in Kampala on Thursday, 31 May 2018.

Two officials Fred Kavuma and Kenneth Gimugu have been each banned for twelve years for bringing the sport into disrupt.

Kavuma has been the vice president in charge of administrative matters on the current executive committee headed by Moses Muhangi.

Gimugu, a lawyer by profession is a former president of UBF as well as a trustee for the federation.

The decision to ban the two officials was reached after extra ordinary meeting where all the members agreed in unison.

Moses Muhangi, flanked by the Federation General Secretary later addressed the media to communicate the key resolutions from the Assembly.

Muhango noted;

We are glad to inform you that the International Boxing Association (AIBA) wrote to us an official letter certifying the legality of our body and we are now fully endorsed and recognized as the only Boxing body in Uganda. From the Assembly, all the members agreed that Fred Kavuma and Kenneth Gimugu are hereby banned for a period of 12 years each and the ban takes immediate effect. The reason for the ban is that these people (Kavuma and Gimugu) do not work for the interests of boxing and they swindled a lot of money

One of the banned officials, Kavuma laughed off the ban as a joke;

This is a total joke. The caucus they had has no powers to ban anybody.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also confirmed the appointment of four people as the new Trustees for the federation.

These are; Prince Kassim Nakibinge, BMK, Katumba Wamala and David Agong and the President of the federation shall also be an ex-officio on the board, where he will seat as the fifth trustee.

Muhangi also noted that the two officials had cost the federation a total loss accruing to as much as Shs 120M.

All these developments come barely hours after the Mengo Magistrates court unfroze the accounts of the federation and the international body (AIBA) fully endorsed the current Uganda Boxing Executive committee.

Uganda Boxing Federation Executive Committee (2018-2022):

President: Moses Muhangi

Vice President (Administration): ???

Vice President (Technical): Vacant

General Secretary: Simon Barigo

Publicity Secretary: Sulaiman ‘Mr Nankulabye’ Ssenyonjo

Treasurer: Richard Muhumuza

Organizing Secretary: William Buyondo

Member: Rosemary Nannyonjo

Patron: Godfrey Nyakaana