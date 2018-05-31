© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers SC have banned over seventeen ‘SC Villa fans’ indefinitely from accessing St. Mary’s Stadium.

The ban stems from acts of hooliganism exhibited during Vipers’ draw with SC Villa in the first leg of the semi-final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Sunday.

Seregious Katongole, an official at the Villa Park side headlines a cast of banned fans according to an official statement from the Entebbe Road based club that is copied to among others the Inspector General Police.

“Vipers SC is committed to protecting its integrity, growing brand plus the image of its partners, sponsors and to ensure the security and wellbeing of all its guests and fans during football matches and events…,” read part of the statement that also states.

The under listed persons have been involved have been involved in repeated acts of football violence, use of vulgar language, hooliganism, unsuspecting conduct on a number of football matches involving Vipers and SC Villa.

Besides Katongole, other banned fans include Muhammad Lubwama famously known as KANU, Bashir Juma aka Mukwasi, Henry Kizito ‘Tito’ and Peter Kizito aka BK.

Others are Emmanuel Bukedde, Asaph Kasule, Yusuf Ddamulira, Godfrey Akanyoleka, Jane Katende, Zuma, David Sunday and Jackson Lutaaya.

Godfrey Yiga, James Lutaaya ‘Kabaliga’, a one Bukenya and Ssalongo Sebyoto are also among the banned fans.

“Vipers is closely working with police, all concerned security agencies and FUFA to ensure all perpetrators of football violence and criminality are brought to book,” the statement stressed.

Timeline of Vipers – SC Villa violence

2012/13

It all started in the 2012/13 season in Buikwe when the two sets of fans attacked each other after the game.

A one Kitaka (Vipers fan) was seen holding a machete and took on Villa fans and he was later banned before he apologised for his actions.

2017

Last year, the game at Kitende also witnessed SC Villa fans vandalizing the away section of the stands and the Jogoos were penalized with a 2 point and goal deduction and cash fine.

2018

On Sunday, the match ended with police firing live bullets and teargas to disperse the crowds after fans from either stand pelted stones.

Vipers coach Miguel Da Costa had to be rushed to hospital after he was beaten allegedly by Katongole and a host of SC Villa fans at Wankulukuku.