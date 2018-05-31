Wasswa picks positives from Uganda Cranes embarrassing loss to Central African Republic

International Friendly Match:

Central African Republic 1-0 Uganda Cranes

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda Cranes vice-captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda believes the loss to 115th ranked Central African Republic is a “wake-up call” to the entire team ahead of the 2019 AFCON Qualifiers.

Reacting moments after the disappointing 1-0 loss to Central African Republic under floodlights at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché in Niamey on Wednesday night, Wasswa, who turns out for El Geish Football Club in Egypt has the hope the final result will have an impact on how the team recovers.

We played well and dominated the game. However, we lost it because of one childish mistake. This is a wake up call before we take on Tanzania in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers. I believe we shall re-organize the house and play better against Niger in the second build up match coming up on Saturday.

Ralph Kottoy scored Central African Republic’s lone strike on the day towards the end of the first half and the Uganda Cranes never recovered.

Wasswa wore the arm band because team captain Dennis Onyango failed to travel in Niger on time.

Focused:

Wasswa and the team are now focused to the second build up match in this three nation tourney.

We have to regroup and rectify our mistakes as a team before we take on Niger on Saturday. I know, we have the ability to do better. We pressed Central African Republic and they were on the back track most of the time in the match

The former Ajax Cape Town City, KCCA and Vipers midfielder started in a compact midfield alongside East Bengal midfielder Aucho Khalid who was later replaced by Austrian based striker Edrisa Lubega at the end of the match.

In the other changes, Romanian based winger William Luwagga Kizito took over Faruku Miya’s place and Vipers Milton Karisa came on for Yunus Sentamu.

Isaac Muleme, a left back based in Egypt with Assiouty replaced Cape Town City’s Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga.

Central African Republic had earlier drawn with Niger in a six goal stalemate on Sunday night and now leads the standings with four points.

Uganda Cranes’ will face Niger on Saturday, June 2nd 2017 at the same venue.

Uganda Cranes Line up:

Jamal Salim (G.K), Denis Iguma, Joseph Ochaya, Murushid Jjuuko, Timothy Awanyi, Khalid Aucho (87’ Edrisa Lubega), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Captain), Faruku Miya (54’ William Luwagga Kizito), Yunus Sentamu (54’ Milton Karisa), Emmanuel Okwi, Allan Kateregga (61’ Isaac Muleme)

Subs Not Used:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Allan Kyambadde, Taddeo Lwanga, Moses Opondo, Bevis Mugabi