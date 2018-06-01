2017-18 Uganda Cup final shifted from Kumi to Bukedea

Uganda Cup 2017/18:

Final: Saturday, June 9th

KCCA Vs Vipers or Sports Club Villa Jogoo

Venue: Emokori Play-ground, Bukedea (4 PM)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that the final this year’s Uganda Cup will be played at Emokori play ground in Bukedea district.

This is contrary to the earlier suggestion for a play ground within Kumi Municipality.

A communication released on 31st May 2018 to the CEO of the North East Region Football Association, FUFA gave the reasons for the change from Kumi to Bukedea.

The 13th FUFA Excom sitting granted North East Region the rights to host the final of the Stanbic Uganda cup. We are very much aware of the efforts and preparations your region has put in towards the success of the event. However our inspection team visited the possible venue for the final in Kumi and found preparations lagging behind and the stadium can’t be ready in time for the final. Based on the report after the inspection, The Organising Committee of the Stanbic Uagnda cup has now taken a decision to move the venue for the final from Kumi to Bukedea and will now be played at Emokori Grounds. The date for the final remains unchanged Saturday 9th June, 2018.

FUFA Media

Defending champion KCCA is already through to the finals of the annual knock out competition having humbled Masaka based Synergy 10-0 on aggregate.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The second team will be known on Tuesday when Vipers hosts Sports Club Villa Jogoo on Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at the St Mary’s Kitende in the return leg.

The ill-tempered first leg at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium ended in a goal-less stalemate.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies directly to play at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971:

1971 –Coffee F.C

1972-1975-Not Held

1976- Gangama F.C

1977- Simba F.C

1978 – Nsambya F.C

1979 – KCC F.C

1980 – KCC F.C

1981 – Coffee F.C

1982 – KCC F.C

1983 – SC Villa

1984 – KCC F.C

1985 – Express F.C

1986 – SC Villa

1987 – KCC F.C

1988 – SC Villa

1989 – SC Villa

1990 – KCC F.C

1991 – Express F.C

1992 – Express F.C

1993 – KCC F.C

1994 – Express F.C

1995 – Express F.C

1996 – UEB S.C

1997 – Express F.C

1998 – SC Villa

1999 – Mbale Heroes S.C

2000 – SC Villa

2001 – Express F.C

2002 – SC Villa

2003 – Express F.C

2004 – KCC F.C

2005 – URA F.C

2006 – Express F.C

2007 – Express F.C

2007/8 – Victors S.C

2008/9 – SC Villa

2009/10 – Victors S.C

2010/11 – Simba S.C

2011/12 – URA F.C

2013/2013 – Sports Club Victoria University

2013/2014 – URA F.C

2014/15 – SC Villa

2015/16 – Vipers Sports Club

2016/17 – KCCA