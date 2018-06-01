Bright Stars captain Senkatuka meets Japanese football star Honda

N.S

It is always a life time dream to physically engage a role model, secret admirer, long time friend, unseen guardian angel or a sponsor.

When that golden opportunity finally knocks, definitely there is a rush to open and embrace with warm passionate hug.

In light of Uganda Cranes and Bright Stars striker Nelson Senkatuka who travelled to Hiratsuka city in Japan for trials with Shonan Bellimare Football Club, the plat form was finally presented on Friday, miles and miles away from Uganda.

Senkatuka met with Japanese super star and famous footballer Kesiuke Honda in Japan.

For starters, Senkatuka’s travel was aided and facilitated by Honda, who apparently owns Bright Stars Football Club, a team in the Uganda Premier League.

Currently based in the West Kanagawa Prefecture state where Shonan Bellimare features in the Japanese league one division, Senkatuka will relocate to Belgium in a few weeks for another set of trials.

After meeting Honda, Senkatuka posted on his official twitter handle;

It was a great honour to meet Keisuke Honda and to talk about the future he envisions for me and my team mates at Bright Stars Football Club and having a positive impact on Ugandan football. I could not have asked for a better mentor

Honda was recently summoned by the Japan head coach Akira Nishino (replaced Vahid Halilhodzic) on the 23 man squad for Japan for the FIFA World Cup in Japan.

Alongside experienced midfielder Shinji Kagawa, Honda made the squad among the players who will be in Russia.

Honda, 31, has played 94 times for his country and former Manchester United midfielder Kagawa, 29, has 90 international caps.

He was part of the Japan team that lost 2-0 at home to Ghana in Yokohama on Wednesday.

After the trials in Japan, Senkatuka will set off to Belgium to have trials with St Truiden Football Club.

Senkatuka’s travel has been facilitated by the strong network built by Soltilo Uganda Familia Soccer School which is owned by Japanese legendary footballer Honda Keisuke.

Keisuke recently bought shares in Bright Stars Football Club at the start of the 2017/18 season, months after he had visited the East African country, Uganda.