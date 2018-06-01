Full camp in Niger as Uganda Cranes captain Onyango joins the team

International Friendly Match:

Saturday, 2nd June 2018

Niger Vs Uganda Cranes

*At Stade Général Seyni Kountché, Niamey (11 PM in Uganda)

There was excitement on Thursday afternoon in the Uganda Cranes camp in Niger when the team captain and number one goalkeeper Dennis Onyango joined the rest of the teammates.

The development was confirmed by the team media officer Hamza Nsereko Africana Kawuma.

“Denis Onyango is already with the team and trained on Thursday evening” Nsereko told Kawowo Sports.

Onyango, who plies his trade with newly crowned South African league champions Mamelodi Sundown had missed the earlier match against Central African Republic where Uganda lost 1-0.

He brings a wealth of experience to the team and confidence as the CECAFA number one footballing nation takes on hosts Niger in the second of the two planned friendly matches.

Onyango joins Charles Lukwago and Jamal Salim the two other goalkeepers who travelled earlier with the team.

Jamal, a player with Sudanese side El Merriekh started in goal in the one-nil loss to Central African Republic.

Ralph Kottoy scored Central African Republic’s lone strike on the day towards the end of the first half and the Uganda Cranes never recovered.

Full pool of Uganda Cranes team in Niger:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Jamal Salim (El Merreikh, Sudan)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (Al Nabi Shayth, Lebanon), Nico Wadada (Vipers SC), Murushid Jjuko (Simba, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Isaac Muleme (Assiouty, Egypt)

Midfielders: Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (East Bengal, India), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), William Kizito Luwagga (CMS Politehnica Lasi, Romania), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Sabail, Azerbaijan on loan from Standard Liege, Belgium), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel, Denmark)

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi ( Simba, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu ( Tirana, Albania), Edrisa Lubega ( Floridsdorfer AC, Austria), Mohammed Shaban( KCCA)